Life saving equipment unveiled after fund raising drive by Todmorden residents

Upper Stoodley Residents’ Association has unveiled new life-saving equipment after raising nearly £2,000.

A defibrillator/AED has been installed outside the Top Brink Inn in case of medical emergencies.

“The area covered by our residents’ association is much loved and used by residents and visitors for leisure purposes,” said USRA secretary Carol Cantral.

“Many people use the area for walking, cycling and running, and for a very small minority this might mean a risk of cardiac arrest.

“Having the defibrillator/AED installed outside the Top Brink Inn will mean it is accessible in an emergency for everyone in our community and visitors to the area.

Installation of the cabinet to house the defibrillator/AED was done free of charge by HEC Contracting Ltd and the defibrillator/AED was supplied by the British Heart Foundation.

Carol added: “We organised various fundraising activities, including raffles to fund our donation to BHF for the AED.

“We also needed to purchase the cabinet so the AED can be kept accessible outside at all times and to fund CPR/defibrillator training from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“In total we raised in excess of £1,800.

“We received a number of very generous donations from individuals in the community and one of our younger residents, Rachel Davis, completed a 15 mile sponsored walk which raised an amazing £252!”

As well as the community defibrillator, the BHF also provided a CPR training kit and the residents’ association hopes to train as many people as possible in the community so they have the skills needed to save a life if someone goes into cardiac arrest.

A training session will be delivered by Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Saturday, April 27 at 10am at Top Brink Inn.