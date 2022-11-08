Macmillan invests £200,000 in two cancer nurse roles at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust

Macmillan state that this “crisis in cancer nursing” has left more than half a million people with cancer in the UK (21%; 630,000)[i] with a lack of dedicated support. The charity estimate that the specialist cancer workforce needs an extra 2,500 specialist cancer nurses now, with this figure expected to rise to 3,700 by 2030.

To address this issue the charity has launched the ‘Macmillan Cancer Nurse Specialist Workforce Development Programme’, investing almost £4.5 million across Yorkshire and the North East of England, this includes two specialist cancer nurse development posts at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Macmillan has invested over £200,000 to fund two specialist cancer nurse development posts, these are nurses with an interest in moving into cancer services, who have the experience, the potential and most importantly the passion to step into this highly specialised role.

Christopher Button is the Lead Cancer Nurse at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

Christopher Button is the Lead Cancer Nurse at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, he said: “The Macmillan Cancer Nurse Specialist is a role that requires clinical expertise, innovative leadership and advanced communication skills, all underpinned by a foundation of compassion and care - and we know we urgently need more of them to meet the rising demand on our services.

“The Macmillan investment into two new roles is welcomed by everyone here at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust involved providing specialist cancer care for our patients.

“It will also allow the successful candidates the training time and space to develop into the specialist roles, as well as developing the cancer nursing leadership of the future.”

Heather McLean is Macmillan’s Head of Partnerships for the North of England, she said: “Macmillan Cancer Nurse Specialists are the people at the heart of cancer care, this unique role makes a huge difference to people diagnosed with cancer and their families at a very distressing time in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather McLean is Macmillan’s Head of Partnerships for the North of England