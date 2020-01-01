Man taken to hospital after getting stuck in staircase in early hours of New Year's Day

Emergency services were called in the early hours of the new year after a man fell a full storey and got stuck in a stairwell.

The male suffered a leg injury after getting himself stuck not long after the ball dropped on Wednesday morning.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service had to cut away part of the staircase at the property on Jim Allen Lane in Midgley, Calderdale, after being called at around 1am.

The male, whose age West Yorkshire Fire has not specified, was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

In a brief released on the incident, the fire service said: "Male stuck in stairwell of domestic property after falling from an attic bedroom to the first floor, casualty was suffering a leg injury and crews cut away staircase to extricate casualty who was then transported to hospital by ambulance.

"Pumps from Illingworth and Rastrick attended."