Only 30 per cent of people with learning disabilities in the borough used to have the health MOTs they are entitled to.

Anyone with a learning disability who is over 14 can access an annual health check via their GP practice.

Compared with the wider population, the average age at death for people with a learning disability across England is 23 years younger for men, and 27 years younger for women.

Health check numbers are up

Following a joint effort by local health services, 81 per cent of people on Calderdale’s Learning Disability Register responded to their offer of an annual health check at the end of March 2022. This rose to 87 per cent by the end of March 2023.

Angela Burton, strategic health facilitator at South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s been important to work alongside people with learning disabilities, their families, and supporters to identify where changes need to be made to improve mental and physical health and wellbeing.

“Together, we decided upon a range of initiatives that were needed to improve not only the number of learning disability annual health checks offered, but also the quality of the appointments to make sure that people with learning disabilities are provided with an effective health action plan as part of the process that gives information and guidance about what that person needs and wants to do to stay healthy.

“I am grateful for the support provided by the Calderdale Self-Advocacy network and from staff working within many partner organisations for their ideas, views and the work they are completing to improve health services for people across the area.”

Lucy Greenwood, an advanced nurse practitioner at Stainland Road Medical Centre in Greetland, added: “Appointments at GP practices can be daunting for anyone and making the whole experience as relaxed and friendly is key to the service we provide.

“From a personal perspective as a nurse, getting to know patients, their families and supporters, and making a positive difference is incredibly fulfilling. They’re valuable to patients and rewarding in equal measure, and I always have a smile on my face when I am doing health checks.”