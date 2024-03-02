Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Silvia Dacre said take up was lower than the authority would like.

A measles outbreak is a concern nationally.

Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), who is the cabinet member for Resources, said she wanted to echo a plea made by the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Public Health, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) in his written report.

The warning comes as cases of measles rise nationally

“I’d simply want to make a plea, as he does, for all parents of children to make sure that their children have the two doses of the MMR vaccine.

“They can be upgraded in effect at any time, so if you’re not sure, go to your doctor, ask, get it done,” she said.

Coun Dacre said Calderdale’s vaccine coverage was lower than where the authority really wanted it to be.

“It can be an extremely unpleasant illness and we’d really like everybody to take care of their children and try to ensure that we get the coverage up,” she said.

This would benefit the children and also the wider community, said Coun Dacre.

As reported by the Courier, the UK Health Security Agency declared the rise in cases of measles as a national incident earlier this year.

The disease spreads easily among people who have not had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab, especially in nurseries and schools.