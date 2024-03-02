News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Measles: Councillor's plea to Calderdale parents amidst national outbreak of dangerous disease

Calderdale parents are being urged to ensure their children are protected against measles.
By John Greenwood
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Coun Silvia Dacre said take up was lower than the authority would like.

A measles outbreak is a concern nationally.

Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), who is the cabinet member for Resources, said she wanted to echo a plea made by the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Public Health, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) in his written report.

The warning comes as cases of measles rise nationallyThe warning comes as cases of measles rise nationally
The warning comes as cases of measles rise nationally
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d simply want to make a plea, as he does, for all parents of children to make sure that their children have the two doses of the MMR vaccine.

“They can be upgraded in effect at any time, so if you’re not sure, go to your doctor, ask, get it done,” she said.

Coun Dacre said Calderdale’s vaccine coverage was lower than where the authority really wanted it to be.

“It can be an extremely unpleasant illness and we’d really like everybody to take care of their children and try to ensure that we get the coverage up,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This would benefit the children and also the wider community, said Coun Dacre.

As reported by the Courier, the UK Health Security Agency declared the rise in cases of measles as a national incident earlier this year.

The disease spreads easily among people who have not had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab, especially in nurseries and schools.

Having two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness.

Related topics:MeaslesCalderdaleCalderdale CouncilTim SwiftMMR