The UK Health Security Agency has issued the declaration amidst soaring rates of the dangerous disease across the country.

The disease spreads easily among people who have not had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab, especially in nurseries and schools.

Having two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness.

Parents are being urged to make sure their children are protected against measles

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Public Health, said: “There’s been an increase in cases of measles in West Yorkshire in the last few weeks.

“The council and our local health and care partners have been working together for several months to get prepared for any possible cases and outbreaks.

“Now we’re encouraging people to help protect each other by getting vaccinated. This is a really kind thing to do for our whole community to keep us all safe.

“Although uptake of the vaccine is relatively high in Calderdale, there is more we need to do.

"Vaccines are our best line of defence and help prevent outbreaks like we’ve seen in other areas of the country.

“If you or your child aren’t fully vaccinated, it’s not too late. You can get your two MMR doses for free, which offer lifelong protection against measles, by contacting your GP.”

Children are offered the first dose of the MMR vaccine when aged one year, and the second dose aged three years and four months.

Dr James Thomas, medical director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “There is a real risk of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire.

"Vaccination rates have fallen over recent years, and with 27 confirmed cases last year we had the highest number of cases outside of London and the West Midlands.

“Measles is more than just a rash; it is a serious, potentially life-changing condition that spreads very easily. It can lead to severe illness and even death in children.

"For pregnant women, it can cause premature birth, low birth weight and stillbirths.