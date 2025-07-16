People in Calderdale are being warned of the symptoms of measles after the death of a child who had contracted the dangerous disease.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health experts are also warning there is a “real risk” of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire because of falling vaccination rates.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Health, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the child who tragically died in Liverpool after contracting measles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the school summer holidays approaching and more people mixing, we’re urging people in Calderdale to get vaccinated against this extremely contagious infection.

Debs Harkins, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health,

"Having two doses of the MMR jab gives us the best chance of protecting ourselves and our loved ones and preventing outbreaks in our communities.

"It’s never too late to get vaccinated.”

Measles highly contagious and spreads via breath, coughs and sneezes.

It can cause serious problems in some people including pneumonia and meningitis, and in rare cases, death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council and NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board say the measles symptoms to be aware of include:

Cold-like symptoms at first, such as a high temperature, a runny or blocked nose, sneezing, a cough and red, sore, watery eyes.

Small white spots that appear a few days later inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips.

A rash that usually appears a few days after the cold-like symptoms. The rash starts on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measles can affect both children and adults. People at higher risk, such as babies, young children, pregnant women and people with weaker immunity may face more complications from measles.

Anyone who thinks they or their child has measles should call their GP or NHS 111 for advice.

They are being told not to go into the GP surgery or A&E as measles is so infectious.

Children who could have measles should not be sent to school or childcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two doses of the MMR vaccine gives people life-long protection.

People can ask their GP surgery if they are not sure if they or their child has had the vaccine. The vaccine is free on the NHS.

Debs Harkins, Calderdale Council’s director of public Hhalth, said: “The council and our local health and care partners work together to prepare for any possible measles cases and outbreaks in Calderdale.

"We recently added to these preparations by coming together as a partnership to test our plans for dealing with a measles outbreak. This ensures that local organisations can respond quickly and effectively if we need to in Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents can play their part by making sure they are vaccinated and by being vigilant to the signs and symptoms of measles.”

Dr James Thomas, medical director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, added: “There is a real risk of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire – vaccination rates have fallen over recent years.

“Measles is more than just a rash – it is a serious, potentially life-changing condition that spreads very easily.

"It can lead to severe illness and even death in children. For pregnant women, it can cause premature birth, low birth weight and stillbirths.”