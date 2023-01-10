A nutritionist from Boothtown has set up a challenge group and weight-loss programme to help people get fit in 2023.

Nicola Milner has run her fitness business, Eat Smart Move More, for 24 years and, at a time where people are trying to stick to their healthy New Year’s resolutions, is currently running sessions from Boothtown Methodist Church.

Nicola, who has a degree in nutrition, said: “I want to take the misconception that fad dieting is good for you. I have got a weight-loss programme running at the moment called ‘Shred’ and I have also got a challenge group and six classes running. I also have a running club and two walking clubs which are free to ladies each week.

“It’s about taking away the stigma of dieting. Eat Smart Move More is all about healthy eating and combining that with exercise and delivering nutrition plans for anybody that needs any help.

Nicola Milner, front, has run her Boothtown-based fitness business, Eat Smart Move More, for 24 years.

“Through good nutrition and by combining exercise with healthy eating, nobody needs to be overweight.”

The 44-year old, who has been running classes at the church since October, was also involved in raising funds for a number of local causes before Christmas.

She said: “Throughout December, all the funds that I have raised from the classes - £402 - have gone towards fundraising for the Halifax Homeless Kitchen.

“Over 500 toys were donated to the Calderdale Lighthouse and over £200 was raised for Help For Heroes as well.”

Nicola Milner, centre, has set up a challenge group and weight-loss programme to help people get fit in 2023.

Anyone interested in Nicola’s classes is welcome to contact her via the Eat Smart Move More Facebook page.

