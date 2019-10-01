Meet the team behind the new £1m Halifax dentist complex at Broad Street Plaza

The UK’s largest dentistry provider, {my}dentist, has opened its newest and biggest practice in Yorkshire in the centre of Halifax.

The practice, on the ground floor of Broad Street Plaza, is the result of a £1million investment by {my}dentist to merge three practices in the town into one modern and fully accessible practice.

With 13 dental surgeries, it is the largest in {my}dentist’s network of 600+ practices nationwide.

Shaun Wilde, {my}dentist Director of Region, said: “Our aim for the new practice was to provide our patients and teams in Halifax with a modern new practice in the centre of town providing the best possible environment for a range of dental treatments.

“With the launch of {my}options we’ll be able to see even more patients. We know that accessing NHS dental care in West Yorkshire is difficult which is why we have introduced {my}options which is an affordable way to access a dentist when you need one.

“In our new location we can offer greater choice in appointments and easy accessibility via any transport. We are thrilled with how the practice looks which is testament to the hard work of our teams in Halifax. We are looking forward to seeing existing and new patients at the practice and hearing their thoughts.”

All existing NHS and private patients have had their care transferred to the newly-launched practice, and new patients will benefit from {my}dentist’s new affordable way to access dentistry, {my}options.

Sakina Ishtiaq practice manager, said: “The new practice is absolutely fantastic and a huge improvement to what we can offer our patients in Halifax. With longer opening hours and {my}options we can offer more appointments than ever before in our state-of-the-art practice.”

{my}dentist Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, is open Monday to Thursday 8am-8pm, Friday 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am-5pm.

The practice offers a range of dental treatments, hygiene appointments, dental implants, teeth straightening and facial aesthetic treatments.