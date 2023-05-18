News you can trust since 1853
Mental Health Awareness Week: Pop-up garden at Halifax's Piece Hall to boost people's mental health

The Piece Hall’s courtyard is hosting a pop-up garden aimed at encouraging people to unwind.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th May 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale charity Healthy Minds has brought the garden to the Halifax landmark as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Visitors can learn more about how to keep anxiety in check thanks to interactive prompts and take part in free activities.

Tomorrow (Friday) there will be a meet the team from Healthy Minds drop-in sessions as well as various activities between noon and 1pm.

The pop-up garden in The Piece HallThe pop-up garden in The Piece Hall
The pop-up garden in The Piece Hall
And on Saturday, there are more activities planned including children’s art all day, a walk at 10.30am, an allotment taster at noon, performances from The Peace Artistes at 1pm and 3pm, and arts and crafts at 2pm.

To find out more about Healthy Minds, visit the charity’s website.

