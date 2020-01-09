Mirfield woman's 'YOLO' bucket list

Philippa Carter's terminal cancer diagnosis has inspired her to live life to the fullest.

Philippa Carter, 29, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March 2019, and after months of radiotherapy, doctors told her that the cancer was terminal.



The former administration worker also has cystic fibrosis and underwent a double lung transplant in 2011.



After her transplant she created her original bucket list and her recent diagnosis has spurred her on to tick as many experiences off her list as possible.



Philippa’s bucket list includes: going on a forest holiday, buying a big diamond ring, abseiling, learn to play the piano, get a professional makeover, fly in a helicopter and convincing as many people as she can to get the ‘YOLO’ tattoo.



Philippa’s friend Amy Fryer says that she is one of the most “selfless” people she knows and is an “inspiration”.



“She has only ever thought about everybody else throughout her fight.



“She is such a determined girl, I can’t believe how strong she is.



“Phillipa will fight the cancer 110 per cent. She is an inspiration to everyone.”



Amy started an online crowdfunder to help finance Philippa’s bucket list, in a bid to make her final weeks as special and memorable as possible.



“The bucket list is keeping her going. She’s overwhelmed with people’s generosity,” said Amy.



The initial target for the crowdfunder was £1000, however it has currently raised over £3,000.



“There’s been a lot of friends and family donating, but because of the shares on Facebook it’s spread out to friends of friends and so on,” said Amy.



Philippa is an advocate for organ donation and smear tests, and hopes that her story will inspire people to get tested and sign up to the donor register.

Amy said: “People need to go for their smears and it’s vital to get any unusual symptoms checked out.



“People really need to consider the HPV vaccine if they haven’t had it already.



“If people are able to donate their organs, please do.



“It can be the difference between life and death for those in need.”

Click here to donate to Philippa's crowdfunder.