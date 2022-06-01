However, some areas of the borough showing some small increases, the latest area-by-area data shows.

Borough-wide Government figures show that between May 19, 2022, and May 25, 2022, six people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a 100 per cent increase on the previous seven days.

Between May 16, 2022, and May 22, 2022, 26 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a 10.3 per cent decrease on the previous seven days.

More areas of Calderdale report less than three COVID cases

There were 18 patients in hospital with coronavirus on May 24, 2022, but no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between May 19, 2022, and May 25, 2022, three people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – an increase of 50 per cent on the previous seven days.

Between May 23, 2022, and May 29, 2022, there were 4,475COVID tests carried out, a 1.6 per cent increase compared to the previous seven days.

Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.

The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.

The data below showing the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on May 25, 2022.

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.