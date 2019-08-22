More than 10,000 appointments missed at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust last year

Patients missed more than 10,000 appointments at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust last year, figures reveal.

Medical professionals say that people who miss – or are late for – appointments are depriving someone else of help at a time of stretched resources.

NHS Digital data shows there were that 549,665 care contact appointments with a recorded attendance in the 12 months to April.

Care contacts can be done in person or by telephone, and cover a range of services including district nursing, occupational therapy, and health visiting.

They are provided by hospitals, health centres and other bodies such as councils.

But patients at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust failed to attend 16,995 of these, or arrived too late to be seen.

It means around one in 33 appointments at the trust were missed in the period.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said that not showing up for an appointment could lead to someone needing more serious help later, which might have been avoided otherwise.

“These are services put on to help keep the population as healthy and as functional as they can,” he added.

“At a time when finance and resources are so tightly stretched, anyone who does not attend an appointment, for whatever reason, has generally deprived someone else of the available time.”

Patients cancelled a further 15,890 appointments, although in these cases they told the trust in advance.

Across England, there were around 58 million care contacts in the period.

This only includes those recorded as attended, appointments cancelled by the provider or patient, and those the patient missed.

People missed or were too late to be seen for 2.5 million appointments – around four per cent.

NHS Digital, which published the data, urges caution in interpreting the figures at a national level, as the number of organisations submitting data varies from month to month.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “The NHS is treating record numbers of patients but could be treating even more if people arrived on time, or if appointments were not missed, which is why hospitals ask patients to let them know if they can’t make their appointment so they can be filled by someone else.”