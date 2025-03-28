Morrisons' new online pharmacy has taken off this year | Morrisons

Morrisons’ online clinic offers fast, discreet access to contraception, menopause care, and more – all from home.

Managing your health shouldn’t mean waiting weeks for an appointment or navigating awkward conversations in a pharmacy queue. That’s the thinking behind Morrisons’ new Online Clinic, launched in January – a discreet, doctor-approved service designed to give women more control over their everyday wellbeing.

Built in partnership with Phlo Digital Pharmacy, the service offers UK-regulated treatments delivered quickly and confidentially, without the need to visit a GP. It provides access to trusted support for a wide range of common health concerns – from menopause symptoms and migraines to contraception, weight management, and acid reflux – all through a platform backed by one of the UK’s most recognisable brands.

A simple process, led by professionals

The Morrisons Online Clinic follows a clear and clinically robust three-step process. You begin by completing a short online questionnaire about your symptoms and medical history. A UK-qualified clinician then reviews your information. If treatment is approved, medication is dispatched the same day with free Royal Mail Tracked 24 delivery, arriving in discreet packaging.

There are no unnecessary delays, no waiting rooms, and no judgement – just safe, regulated care from a fully GPhC-certified team.

Orders can be made at home, and pharmacists will dispense them and deliver them to your door | Morrisons

Designed for real-life health needs

Since its launch, the clinic has seen strong demand for weight management treatments, especially during the early part of the year when many look to reset their routines. The service also offers fast access to both daily and emergency contraception, offering flexibility and peace of mind.

Support is available for migraines, a common and often under-treated condition, as well as for menopause symptoms – where access to HRT and other therapies can make a significant difference to quality of life. The clinic also offers safe and discreet treatment options for period delay, acne, hair loss, and hay fever, along with trusted support for acid reflux.

For those managing more intimate concerns, the clinic also provides treatment for erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation – all with the same confidential, professional approach.

Healthcare from a name you already trust

Morrisons has been a part of daily life in the UK for decades. Its expansion into online healthcare may be new, but the values behind it – trust, reliability, and care – are already well established. In a market served by providers like LloydsDirect, Superdrug Online Doctor, and Well Pharmacy, Morrisons says it brings something different: the familiarity of a household name, now extended to personal health.

For anyone seeking discreet, accessible healthcare that fits around busy lives, the Morrisons Online Clinic is a practical, professional alternative. Whether you’re navigating hormonal changes, managing recurring symptoms, or simply want fast access to treatment you can trust, it’s a service designed to support your health on your terms.