New branch of mental health group for men Andy's Man Club starting in Calderdale town this month

A new branch of the mental health group for men is holding meetings at Todmorden Learning Centre ad Community Hub, on Burnley Road, every Monday at 7pm from August 21.

It offers a free, safe space for men to access peer support and aims to spread the message “It’s OK to talk”.

Andy’s Man Club was founded in Halifax by former professional rugby player turned mental health campaigner Luke Ambler.

After his brother-in-law Andy Roberts died by suicide in 2016, Luke wanted to encourage men to talk more openly about their feelings in the hope of preventing other tragic deaths.

It has been a huge success, spreading to more than 50 locations across the country.