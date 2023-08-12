News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

New branch of mental health group for men Andy's Man Club starting in Calderdale town this month

Andy’s Man Club is coming to Todmorden.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

A new branch of the mental health group for men is holding meetings at Todmorden Learning Centre ad Community Hub, on Burnley Road, every Monday at 7pm from August 21.

It offers a free, safe space for men to access peer support and aims to spread the message “It’s OK to talk”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy’s Man Club was founded in Halifax by former professional rugby player turned mental health campaigner Luke Ambler.

The new club meets from August 21The new club meets from August 21
The new club meets from August 21
Most Popular

After his brother-in-law Andy Roberts died by suicide in 2016, Luke wanted to encourage men to talk more openly about their feelings in the hope of preventing other tragic deaths.

It has been a huge success, spreading to more than 50 locations across the country.

For more information about Andy’s Man Club, the support it offers and its other sites, visit its website at https://andysmanclub.co.uk/ or visit the new Todmorden branch’s Facebook page.

Related topics:Man ClubTodmordenCalderdaleHalifax