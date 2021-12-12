New Calderdale LGBTQ+ mental health campaign hosts talk on dealing with depression over the festive session

Better understand and recognise depression takes place on Tuesday December 14 at 7.30pm. This free event is on Facebook Live and the Happy Valley Pride website.

The event looks to help participants better understand and recognise depression, including practical tips to make the festive season more manageable and bearable.

It will be hosted by Sarah Long, an Accredited Mental Health First Aid Instructor Member and founder of Sarah Long Mental Health & Wellbeing.

Malcolm Struthers, Mind Your Head Project Manager and Happy Valley Pride Trustee said: “There has been a greater focus on mental health in the few years than ever before.

"Through the Mind Your Head campaign we will specifically highlight some of the important issues around LGBTQ+ mental health and provide useful hints and tips, alongside real-life stories, online events and important links to important resources.

"It is important to know that help is available when we need it. This session will look at depression specifically in relation to the festive period when it can impact many of us. We encourage people to join in to find out more about what depression and ways of managing it during the winter months.”

Mind Your Head is a partnership between The Brunswick Centre and Happy Valley Pride and funded by Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the issues around LGBTQ+ mental health and provide access to local, regional and national resources. It includes an online hub with hints and tips for wellbeing and links to organisations that can provide advice and support. There are also a number of real-life stories that demonstrate the benefit of seeking help and much more.

The campaign was launched in September 2021 as LGBTQ+ people are more likely to have mental health issues yet less likely to seek help.