New team launched to inform more people in part of Halifax 'where cancer is not talked about'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Calderdale Cancer Aware team, based at Halifax Opportunities Trust at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre, is hoping to help people in the Park Ward.
Working with Macmillan Cancer Support, the team will spread information about cancer and the importance of screening.
Sadia Wajid, Calderdale Cancer Aware worker, said: “We are aiming to spread cancer awareness around Park ward and Halifax.
"Unfortunately, cancer and cancer screening is not as talked about in Park Ward we are wanting to change this and educate people around the topic of cancer and spread awareness.
"We want to encourage and uplift individuals to go to their cancer screening and spread the knowledge of what cancer is, the different types of cancer and how individuals can fight cancer.
"We can signpost and deliver sessions.”
If you have a story to share, email [email protected].