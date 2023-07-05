Here, NHS workers have shared what they do and what they enjoy about working for the NHS.

NHS 75: staff stories from people working in our NHS across Calderdale

Lucy Dryden, quality manager

Angela Burton

When did you start working in the NHS?

"I started my nursing career as a staff nurse at Airedale General Hospital, after qualifying in 2006.

"I’ve always loved the variety and acute nature of medical nursing.”

Why did you choose to work in the NHS?

Karie Cobley

"I have always wanted to help people. As a child, I wanted to be either a Care Bear (Hopeful Heart Bear), a My Little Pony (Princess Sparkle), a police officer or a nurse.

"Luckily my mum bought me a nurse dressing up outfit one Christmas and the decision was made.”

Describe what you do

“As a quality manager, I seek assurances about the care provided to our local population and work with health service providers to improve the quality of care our people receive.”

Caroline Squires

What do you enjoy most about your role?

"I love being a nurse and think all nurses are superheroes, but in my current role I love being able to influence positive change at a wider scale to improve health services.”

What would you say to someone thinking about a career in the NHS?

"Do it! It’s a job full of challenges but the reward of positively impacting people’s lives is a gift that they never forget.

Steven Reed

"You get to make a positive impact on people every day, which is what gets me out of bed every day with a smile on my face

"Be prepared to work hard but the teamwork, rewards and compassion shown by colleagues is like no other.”

How would you describe the NHS in one word?

"Extraordinary.”

Karie Cobley, programme manager

When did you start working in the NHS?

"I have been working in the NHS in Calderdale for over 20 years, both as a nurse and in health care commissioning organisations.”

Why did you choose to work in the NHS?

"From a young age, I knew that I wanted to support people. I trained as a general nurse back in the Philippines and went onto further higher education when I came to UK, knowing that the NHS would be a great part of my nursing career.

"I believed in the values and integrity of the NHS, hence my continued passion to be part of our well-loved health care system.

"I have been in different roles in the NHS and gained so many experiences.”

Describe what you do

"I am a programme manager for learning disability and complex mental health rehabilitation programmes in Calderdale.

"I lead and monitor projects and programmes to ensure they meet the intended outcomes for people in Calderdale and improve delivery of health, social care and the voluntary services.”

What do you enjoy most about your role?

"I have seen how NHS services has evolved over the years and, and it still strives to improve to meet the needs of the population in Calderdale.

"There’s so much we can be proud of here in Calderdale, particularly the strong drive in health and social care organisations to work together to face the challenges.

"I enjoy the engagement of people too and that makes it very rewarding in every way.”

What would you say to someone thinking about a career in the NHS?

"Go for it! It is very rewarding and humbling to help people and be part of the NHS family.

"Like any family, we have our ups and downs, but that makes us who we are.”

How would you describe the NHS in one word?

"Family.”

Steven Reed, senior communications officer

When did you start working in the NHS?

"September 2013.”

Why did you choose to work in the NHS?

"I worked in marketing and communications roles since leaving university in 2006, in industries including plumbing and building, the theatre and telecommunications.

"I enjoyed writing to sell products but wanted to feel I was doing something worthwhile with my skills, so took up a job as part of an NHS communications team where I’d be able to write content that could really help people.”

Describe what you do

"I produce content to promote health and care services, and let people know how to access them. This includes be the posters and leaflets you read in GP practice waiting rooms, videos you watch on health and care social media channels, or content on health and care websites.”

What do you enjoy most about your role?

"It’s varied and satisfying. I get to meet lots of different people, work on numerous projects at any one time, and I’m confident that the messages I help to send are worthwhile and could make a difference to people’s lives.”

What would you say to someone thinking about a career in the NHS?

"It’s a great place to work, full of great people.”

How would you describe the NHS in one word?

"Busy!”

Caroline Squires, information governance manager

When did you start working in the NHS?

"I have worked in the NHS for around 27 years in the acute sector, ambulance trust as well as for commissioning organisations.”

Why did you choose to work in the NHS?

"I worked in a hospital laundry one summer before going to university and also did some work experience at a local hospital.

"These experiences and the good folks I met had an influence on me. So too did a close family member who had had a life-long rewarding career in the NHS.

"When I finished university, I started to look for jobs in the NHS and my first role was working out in GP practices in an administrative role, employed by a district health authority.”

Describe what you do

"I work in information governance, making sure information, including people’s personal information, is used appropriately, stored securely and safely and in line with the law.

"I provide a wide range of expert advice and support to colleagues across West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board on confidentiality, data protection, information security, records management and freedom of information.

"In addition, I support the organisations compliance with the requirements of the NHS data security and protection toolkit and other, information related, national standards, guidance and legislation.”

What do you enjoy most about your role?

"I enjoy using my skills, knowledge, and experience to support those working on projects and programmes of work that directly support and provide a positive impact for health and care services across the region.

"It makes me very proud to work for an organisation that commissions health and care services that support and care for people from the point we are born, throughout our lives and at the end of our lives.”

What would you say to someone thinking about a career in the NHS?

"Go for it. There are a variety of career opportunities. You will work with hard-working, committed and talented people who really want to make a difference to the health and care of people.

"Whether you are in a direct caring role or supporting those who care, it is a rewarding career, not least because our good health and wellbeing are fundamental to our lives.”

How would you describe the NHS in one word?

"Incredible.”

Angela Burton, strategic health facilitator

When did you start working in the NHS?

"I started working for the NHS in 2002 as a health care assistant supporting people with a learning disability. I qualified as a learning disability nurse in 2007.”

Why did you choose to work in the NHS?

"From a young age, I knew that I wanted to support people with a learning disability due to my personal experiences.

"When I joined the NHS I soon became aware of the variety of roles a learning disability nurse has in supporting people with a learning disability and I was certain that this was the career for me.”

Describe what you do

"In my current role as a strategic health facilitator, I work together with people with a learning disability, their families, supporters and a range of services and organisations to improve people’s health and wellbeing.”

What do you enjoy most about your role?

"I love working with the local advocacy service and self-advocacy network to support people with a learning disability to live well.

"It’s rewarding to work with teams to explore how reasonable adjustments can be made to improve access to good quality care.”

What would you say to someone thinking about a career in the NHS?

"As a learning disability nurse, my role has always been varied and I am always learning. It’s an honour to be a role where you can work together with individuals and teams to support people to have fulfilling lives.”

How would you describe the NHS in one word?