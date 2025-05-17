Some NHS community clinics have moved to a new Halifax location.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust says appointments for the amputee outpatient service, bladder and bowel outpatient service, Lymphoedema outpatient service, podiatry outpatient clinics, outpatient physiotherapy, community therapies, urgent community response and district nursing hubs are now held at Bowling Mill, at Dean Clough.

All were previously held either at Calderdale Royal Hospital or Beechwood Medical Centre.

Patients have been giving positive feedback since the move to a refurbished space at Dean Clough, says the trust, including how they like the “light, airy space”.

Dean Clough

Patients have also said that “the whole space doesn’t look or feel like a hospital”.

Jenny Clark, director of operations for community services at the trust, said: “Patients and clinical experts have been a key part of how we have designed the space at Dean Clough, therefore creating a fantastic environment for supporting their needs.”