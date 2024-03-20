Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Park Dental, on Park Street, says it has some places for people who have struggled to access care and have not been seen by a dentist in the last two years, other than for an emergency.

The scheme is not open to patients who already have a dentist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophia Bow, director of Brighouse Dental Team Ltd, said: “Our aim is to provide an equitable service for those most in need.

The practice in Brighouse has a limited number of places

"We are prioritising children and pensioners, though the scheme is open to all.

"Unfortunately, we will not see patients who have previously been registered with us but have been removed from our register owing to poor attendance or abuse towards staff."

If a patient fails to attend their appointment or cancels at short notice without a genuine reason, they will be removed from the practice’s register.