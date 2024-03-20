NHS dentists: Calderdale dentists offering NHS places for 'those in greatest need'
West Park Dental, on Park Street, says it has some places for people who have struggled to access care and have not been seen by a dentist in the last two years, other than for an emergency.
The scheme is not open to patients who already have a dentist.
Sophia Bow, director of Brighouse Dental Team Ltd, said: “Our aim is to provide an equitable service for those most in need.
"We are prioritising children and pensioners, though the scheme is open to all.
"Unfortunately, we will not see patients who have previously been registered with us but have been removed from our register owing to poor attendance or abuse towards staff."
If a patient fails to attend their appointment or cancels at short notice without a genuine reason, they will be removed from the practice’s register.
Anyone interested should register via the practice’s website at https://templepractice.com/