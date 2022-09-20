NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board to meet in public again today

The Board is part of new legislation set out in the Health and Care Act 2022, which came into force on the 1 July. It focuses on improving outcomes for people by addressing health inequalities, the difference in care received and effective use of budgets across the area. It is part of West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (WY HCP), an integrated care system.

The board’s role includes agreeing a plan for health and care services in West Yorkshire that delivers the five-year strategy. Most decisions about circa £5billion budget and the services delivered locally are made in the five local places of West Yorkshire, via its strong local place partnerships in Bradford District and Craven, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield District.

The board also works alongside care provider collaboratives, such as The West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts, the Mental Health, Learning Disability and Autism Collaborative, Community Care Collaborative and hospices working together. The board has an independent chair, Cathy Elliott. Its Chief Executive is Rob Webster CBE.

NHS

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting on the 20 September will include an update report from Cathy and Rob, as well as items on embedding the citizen voice in its work, winter planning, support for children and young people and updates from the five local place partnerships.