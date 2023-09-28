Nurse suspended after turning up to work at Halifax care home 'smelling of alcohol'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fitness to practice committee hearing of the Nursing and Midwifery Council heard a witness claim that Sharron Badcock arrived at Summerfield House Nursing Home, on Gibbet Street, smelling of stale alcohol and slurring her words.

She was also accused of leaving her shift at the home knowing there was no other registered nurse on the premises.

The charges arose whilst Miss Badcock was employed as a registered nurse by Summerfield House Nursing Home via Medilink Nursing Agency in April 2022.

The nurse was suspended for six months

A report from the hearing said she arrived at the home for an induction on the night shift and was greeted by a colleague who alleged she smelt stale alcohol on Miss Badcock’s breath.

"Not long after Miss Badcock’s arrival, another colleague – a nursing associate, allegedly found Ms Badcock sitting on the ground apparently drinking liquid from a medicine bottle which Miss Badcock stated was Gaviscon,” said the report.

"A further colleague reported Miss Badcock’s behaviour, slurred speech and that she was unable to keep her eyes open.

"That colleague also alleged she could smell alcohol on Miss Badcock’s breath.

"When asked if she had been drinking alcohol, Miss Badcock allegedly became verbally hostile.

"The home asked her to stay and explained that there was a requirement for a registered nurse to be on duty and she was the only registered nurse in the home at that time.

"Miss Badcock stated that if she was not allowed to leave, she would call the police.

"This left the home without a registered nurse until cover could be found.”

The nurse was found to turned up for work under the influence of alcohol and to have left her shift knowing there was no other registered nurse on the premises.

Miss Badcock was not at the hearing and denied the charges. The hearing report said she had indicated that she no longer wished to return to nursing practice.