Nurse Val has cared for our community for 39 years

Anyone that has walked through the doors of Overgate Hospice may recognise Val Craven’s beaming smile.

Staff Nurse Val Craven, 63, started working at the hospice in 1981, just two months after the hospice had received its first patient. At the time there were only eight patient beds, staffed by one matron, one sister and two staff nurses covering the 24 hours of care.

Nurse Val Craven laughing with a patient.

Over the years, the Halifax resident has seen the hospice grow and evolve, providing more beds and broader care for patients, families, carers and loved ones.

Now, as Overgate Hospice and the Courier join forces to spearhead the hospice’s Leap Year Appeal to help cover its running costs on this year’s extra day, February 29, Val has spoken about her hopes that people across the district can lend a hand.

“Caring for people at the end of their life is not for everyone, but I love being able to provide the very best care when people need it most.

“Every day at Overgate is different and you need to be ready for anything the day can throw at you, taking it on with a smile on your face.”

Nurse Val Craven.

When the hospice celebrated its 30th birthday in 2011, Val was invited to a service at Halifax Minster.

“I was presented with beautiful flowers and lovely gifts along with two other colleagues who had all been at the hospice since the start. Being honoured in this way meant the world to me.”

One of Val’s favourite fundraising events is the annual garden party. The family fun day has grown into a huge event and attracted some famous faces over the years. She said: The first Overgate Garden Party was held in the gardens in 1982.

"It was a much smaller affair than the event now but it was wonderful to see the garden full of people supporting the care we were providing.

“I even got to meet actor John Nettles who had been invited by the hospice’s founder Sylvia Graucob – she was a personal friend of his.”

Val lost her husband Stuart to lung cancer 11 years ago. Her loss made her realise just how wonderful a place Overgate is and how important her role is.

“Caring for Stuart in his final weeks at home and final days in the hospital was incredibly difficult and really made me appreciate how lucky we are to have a hospice in Calderdale.

“Going through this experience has really helped me to understand and support the families that come through the hospice’s doors. I am so passionate about ensuring that every patient is treated with compassion, respect, empathy and most importantly, dignity, right to the very end.”

Can you help Overgate this February 29?

Overgate Hospice provides invaluable palliative care for our community, making sure our loved ones’ final moments are comfortable, dignified and safe.

This care is given 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

However, as 2020 is a leap year, Overgate will be providing care for 366 days, meaning they need to find an extra £11,600 to cover the additional day’s costs for Saturday February 29.

Staff nurse Val said: “We couldn’t do our job without the support the hospice receives.

“It’s so important that this care is available to people in Calderdale when they need it most and every penny we receive really does make a difference to the people we care for.”

Each hour of care at the Elland hospice costs £483.

“Recently we cared for a gentleman who was only in our care for an hour before he passed away,” added Val. “This might not seem that much but his family were so grateful for the loving care he had been given in that last hour and the care they had received.

“Every minute does make a difference and even the smallest gesture can mean so much. Your donations will help the hospice give every patient the care they need.

“Our Leap Year Appeal makes us think about what we will do with that extra day. We will be making sure that our patients spend the extra day surrounded by loving care,” said Val.

A justgiving page is running for the appeal.