Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust issued a warning earlier this week that its hospitals are extremely busy and people could be waiting a long time to be seen.

"Please only come to A and E if your condition is life or limb-threatening,” they said.

“You will be waiting a long time to be seen, whilst we prioritise those with the most urgent need.”

The team at Calderdale Royal Hospital are incredibly busy

Now they are asking people to make sure they are prepared for the long Easter weekend – the first of five this Spring.

A planned four-day walkout by junior doctors from April 11 until April 15 is also likely to have an impact on services.

The NHS region’s Medical Director for Primary Care, Dr Faisel Baig, said people can use the NHS 111 online service for urgent help on a wide range of health problems.

He said NHS 111 will direct people to the most appropriate local treatment option, such as their GP, a pharmacy consultation, a call-back from a nurse, or an urgent walk-in treatment centre.

He said people should call 999 and go to A and E in an emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

Anyone who needs a repeat prescription to try to make sure they have the medication they need before Easter weekend.

Electronic repeat dispensing can help people with ensuring a next prescription will be ready for collection at a pharmacy when needed, and flexibility to have medication at busy times like bank holidays.

Guidance on how to order a repeat prescription is available on the NHS website, as well as how to find a local pharmacy open over the bank holidays.

The NHS is also advising people to consider ensuring they have a properly stocked first aid kit and medicines like paracetamol and indigestion remedies at home in case needed.

For more information visit the NHS 111 website at https://111.nhs.uk/

