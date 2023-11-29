Opening of new A&E for Calderdale and Huddersfield hit by three-month delay

The new A&E for Calderdale and Huddersfield will now not open until next year.

When a public open day was held in September, everything appeared to be going to plan for the “world-class” emergency department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary which was gearing up to open just a few weeks later at the beginning of October.

But a problem found in the water pipework has seen this date pushed back.

A Kirklees Council has meeting heard that the new emergency department may not open until the new year, and this has been confirmed in a subsequent comment from the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

An artist's impression of what the new A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will look like.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We have been carrying out extensive quality and safety checks on the new A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary following completion of the build.

"As part of this, we have identified a concern with the jointing compound used in the water pipework.

“We are working closely with the building contractors to undertake the remedial measures required.

"We aim to complete any associated work as soon as possible but it is likely to take two to three months to resolve.

“While this is disappointing, it is important that we get this right prior to opening as undertaking estates work in a fully functioning A&E is extremely difficult.

"We will provide a further update on progress in the new year.”

When the department does open, it will boast a wide range of facilities including major and minor treatment areas, a dedicated paediatric area and resuscitation and X-ray bays.