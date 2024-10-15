Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 7,500 women are diagnosed every year

Scientists have been awarded funding to create the world’s first ovarian cancer vaccine.

OvarianVax, is a vaccine that will teach the immune system to recognise and attack the earliest stages of ovarian cancer.

Around 7,500 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK every year.

It is often diagnosed late, with 11 women in the UK dying from ovarian cancer every day.

Scientists at the University of Oxford have received funding to develop the world’s first ovarian cancer vaccine.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer amongst women in the UK, with around 7,500 new cases every year. It is often diagnosed late, with Target Ovarian Cancer revealing that 4,000 women die from the cancer every year, equating to 11 women every day.

There is currently no national screening programme, with women who have altered BRCA1 genes at 65% higher risk of developing ovarian cancer and women with altered BRCA2 genes at a 35% higher risk compared to women without the gene mutation. The vaccine called OvarianVax, teaches the immune system to recognise and attack the earliest stages of ovarian cancer. It’s hoped that if the research is successful work will then begin on clinical vaccine trials, with the aim that in the future it can be offered to help prevent ovarian cancer from developing.

The study is being funded with up to £600,000 by Cancer Research UK over the next three years. Director of the Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Oxford and lead for the OvarianVax project, Professor Ahmed said: “Teaching the immune system to recognise the very early signs of cancer is a tough challenge. But we now have highly sophisticated tools which give us real insights into how the immune system recognises ovarian cancer.”

Professor Ahmed added: “OvarianVax could offer the solution to prevent cancer, firstly in women at high risk but also more widely if trials prove successful. Thanks to this funding, our research can take a big step forward towards a viable vaccine for ovarian cancer.”

What is ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer is when abnormal cells in the ovary begin to grow and divide, eventually forming a growth called a tumour. It mostly affects women aged 50 years and older and can sometimes run in families.

Early diagnosis prevents the cancer cells spreading into the surrounding tissues and other areas of the body, however ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late, with Target Ovarian Cancer finding that over a quarter of women (27%) are diagnosed through an emergency presentation such as attending A&E.

What are the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer?

According to Cancer Research UK if you experience any of the below symptoms you should arrange an appointment to see your doctor.

The symptoms for ovarian cancer can include:

feeling full quickly

loss of appetite

pain in your abdomen or lower part of your abdomen that doesn't go away

bloating or an increase in the size of your abdomen

needing to wee more often

Other symptoms include:

tiredness that is unexplained

weight loss that is unexplained

changes in your bowel habit or symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, especially if this starts after the age of 50

Is there a test for ovarian cancer?

There is no national screening programme for ovarian cancer in the UK.

If you have experienced symptoms including a swollen abdomen or bloating, feeling full quickly or a loss of appetite, needing to urinate more often or urgently or a pain in your abdomen for 12 or more times in a month then according to recommendations from NICE your GP should arrange tests. Your GP should refer you to a specialist if your symptoms could be due to ovarian cancer. They will be able to carry out further tests such as a blood test, ultrasound scan or carrying out a biopsy.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Ovarian Cancer, treatment and what support is available at NHS.UK.