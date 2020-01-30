Overgate Hospice launches its Leap Year Campaign in conjunction with the Halifax Courier

The Elland hospice needs to find an extra £11,600 to cover the cost of care on February 29.

Overgate hospice provides invaluable palliative care for our community, making sure our loved ones’ final moments are comfortable, dignified and safe.

Overgate Nurses.

This care is given 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

However, as 2020 is a leap year, meaning Overgate are providing care for 366 days, and they need to find an extra £11,600 to cover the additional day’s costs.

Today, in conjunction with the Courier, they are launching their Leap Year Appeal and calling upon you to help them care for some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable people.

Due to the broadening of its services and the increase in demand, each hour of care at the Elland hospice costs £483.

Carmel Newton has been a nurse for 36 years and joined the Overgate’s Day Hospice team two and a half years ago.

“I feel honoured to have met so many amazing patients and families, sharing love, laughter and tears along the way.”

Carmel is the face of the Leap Year campaign and is asking residents to think of those less fortunate on February 29 and to donate what they can.

“With February 29 fast approaching, we are all thinking about how to spend our extra day in 2020, but could you spare a thought for those in need of loving care and support as they face their final days?

“If you could make a donation to our Leap Year appeal, you would be making sure our patients spend this extra day surrounded by their family and friends as they make special memories during the precious time they have left.”

Your generous donations help patients like Mandy.

Mandy was diagnosed with Renal Disease at the age ofs 10 and has spent the last 40 years in and out of hospital.

Following four failed kidney transplants, Mandy was referred to Overgate’s Day Hospice and has been attending for eight months.

“When my Renal Consultant first referred me to Day Hospice, both my husband and I assumed the worst when the word hospice was mentioned; we couldn’t have been more wrong.

“Since I’ve been here I truly believe it has given me greater inner strength to keep going.

“On my first visit I was in a lot of pain and very distressed but I was taken into a therapy session and I instantly felt that I was in the right place.

“I now come every week on a Wednesday and enjoy every minute.

“The reason we come here is not as important as what we do while we’re here, and it is always full of happiness, positivity, life and laughter.

“The staff are the most wonderful, caring and giving people, with a holistic approach, who know the importance of a simple hug.

“The whole experience is like a blanket of warmth and compassion, and makes such a huge difference to the way I feel.”

Janet Cawtheray, chief executive of Overgate Hospice, said: “Every day we see patients and families in the hospice going through the most difficult time and we remain passionate about ensuring the very best end of life care is available to our community.

“None of this is possible without the unwavering support Overgate receives from the people of Calderdale.

“ But this leap year brings an extra day of care and the costs that come with that so we are asking for a bit of extra support.

“We are so grateful to the Halifax Courier for launching this appeal and hope the Calderdale community can come together to support local families in our care this February.”