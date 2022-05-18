Overgate Hospice launches project to support the Calderdale community closer to home

The first hub is being piloted over six months in the Upper Valley, a district in Calderdale which is approximately 18 miles away from Overgate Hospice.

The first session took place in March at the Hebden Bridge Group Practice, and sessions continue to take place on the first Wednesday of every month.

A second hub is due to launch on Wednesday, June 8 at the Old Brodleians Rugby Club in the Lower Valley, with sessions taking place on the second Wednesday of each month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overgate staff at the Upper Valley hub

Those living with a progressive, life-limiting illness are invited to attend, with their carer, to gain support, advice, education, and signposting from the Overgate Hospice team.

Each session will provide the opportunity to talk to a qualified nurse, physiotherapist, social worker or therapist, to participate in the sessional topic, to join in with diversional therapy and to develop vital peer support within a safe environment.

Angela Gill, Day Hospice Sister, said: "As a hospice we recognise the need to share our expertise, knowledge and skills so more people can benefit from person-centred care, closer to home, and the hubs are enabling us to do just that. Working with community teams, our aim is to set up hubs in all five districts of Calderdale."

Patients registered at the Hebden Bridge Group Practice or Todmorden Group Practice are eligible to attend the Upper Valley hub, whilst the Lower Valley hub is open to patients registered at Church Lane Surgery, Longroyde Surgery, Northolm Practice, Rastrick Health Centre and Rydings Hall Surgery.