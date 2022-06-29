Overgate Hospice receives a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

Overgate Hospice received the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues and one of the Society’s customers at the Society’s Brighouse branch for financial support.
Overgate Hospice first began caring for the Calderdale community in 1981. Overgate Hospice provides expert care, support, advice and information for patients and their families, carers and loved ones living with life-limiting illnesses.
The £1,515 donation to Overgate Hospice will be used to provide a specialist chair for extra support.
Nurse Lucie Fenton, Inpatient Unit Sister at Overgate Hospice, said: ““The patients and staff at Overgate Hospice are very grateful to Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation for providing the funding to purchase a new riser recliner chair for patients on our Inpatient Unit. The new chairs will make such a difference to people in our care because they have much better postural support and pressure management features.
They tilt and lift upwards to help patients stand up and move position in as pain free a way as possible. The chairs also lie flat so that if a patient doses off whilst in a chair, our nurses can quickly lie them down to a more comfortable position without having to disturb them”.
Peter Jowett, manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Brighouse, said: “We are proud to be able to support Overgate Hospice within our community in Brighouse with this donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support people in the local community who are facing end of life, helping them and their families maintain their independence and dignity is something Yorkshire Building Society is happy to support and passionate about.”