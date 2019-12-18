Overgate patients and families share their stories

Tales of gratitude and kindness from Overgate Hospice.

For 40 years Overgate Hospice has been a beacon for the Calderdale community, caring for countless patients during their final days.

Helping Hand: the Halifax Courier's campaign for Overgate.

Ronnie Bowen, 52, from Halifax, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February. He has been attending Overgate’s day hospice every week for the past six months and says that it has given him a sense of normality and freedom.

“I am able to get out of the house for the day, rather than being sat in with only my illness to think about; and having people to talk to who are going through something similar has really helped me come to terms with what is going to happen.

“With Overgate’s support I have also been putting a memory box together to leave for my children. When I first attended Day Hospice the craft activities on offer didn’t really suit my interests but Naomi, who looks after activities, suggested I try restoring old furniture, and this is something I’ve been really enjoying.

“It’s great to find a new interest and I have added photos of this to the memory box to show my children that life really is worth living, right to the end,” said Ronnie.

Mandy Tomys.

Just over three years ago, Brighouse residents Mandy Tomys and her husband Richard received the devastating news that he had a brain tumour and had just months to live.

“Overnight, our lives were turned upside down and I became Richard’s full time carer as he defied the odds and continued to live life with his tumour,” said Mandy.

Once a week Mandy went to the carer’s group whilst Richard went to the day hospice. She says that the carers’ group gave her a much needed break and allowed her be able to look after herself and Richard.

“The kindness and compassion of everyone at the hospice was just what I needed. I had two and a half hours to myself to relax and recuperate, giving me the strength to continue caring for Richard.

Patient Ronnie Bowen.

“I have learnt new skills such as sewing and love the back massages on offer from the complementary therapists. I have made so many new friends in a similar situation, who know what I am going through.

“I now know that whatever the future holds for Richard and me, I have a support system at the hospice who will help me get through it.”

Chris Richards from Elland, lost her sister at Overgate.

“The love and care Linda was given at the end of her life was incredible. I will always remember the cuddles I received when needed.

“It must be really hard for the staff to cope with the relative’s emotions but they were always there,” said Chris.

Although it was a sad time for her family, Linda says that Overgate was filled with joy and laughter during her sisters final three weeks.

“Linda told me she wanted a certain song playing at her funeral but couldn’t remember the name of the artist; only that it began with B. The nurses used to sing to her to try and jog her memory,” shared Chris.

When Linda was first admitted to Overgate she was unconscious. Chris came to visit her the following morning, and she was moved by the nurses’ kindness as they chatted away to her and washed her.

“I felt that the staff gave a gift of deep commitment; one that eases pain and fear and alleviates the sorrow when the hour of death is near.

“It was more than comfort, more than nursing at its best; they gave compassion wrapped in dignity and love.

“Linda, my beloved sister, was cared for with dignity and she was comfortable, safe and pain free.

“For that my family and I will always be grateful. Overgate will always hold a special place in our hearts.”