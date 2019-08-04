Patients at five Calderdale GP practices face shake-up under health contract review

Five GP practices in Calderdale could face an overhaul as NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group reviews its current contracts.

A consultation is underway whether or not to renew two Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) contracts in Calderdale.

There are currently two practices, operating out of five sites in Calderdale who are managed under a different contract.

APMS contracts are different to regular GP contracts and can be run by commercial organisations. Both regular and APMS contracts have the same clinical and quality standards.

The CCG would like to make a decision to not renew the two Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) contracts in Calderdale.

This means that patients who attend the Meadow Dale Group Practice (Virgin Care), who have practices in Ovenden, Elland and Sowerby Bridge, and Calder Community Practice (Locala), who have Park Community, based in central Halifax and Calder Community, based in Todmorden, will be affected.

A spokesperson for the CCG said; "For the moment your GP practice will remain the same, you do not need to do anything. We will keep in contact with you as we work through any changes.

"We know that change can be unsettling for some people and we want you to know that our aim is to make sure that you get the best GP services we can buy.

"We know that this money could be better spent to improve regular GP services. For every pound we spend on APMS services we could get a lot more service under a regular contract.

"By using this money differently we know we can buy the right services for you, your family and other local people who live in your area."

The Calderdale CCG has sent out a survey to the patients affected and can be filled in online here



The closing date is 5pm on Friday August 16 2019.