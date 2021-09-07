Patients thanked for waiting for procedures as Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust cope with continued pressure

The update comes as nearly 2,000 people across Calderdale and Huddersfield have been waiting between one and two years for NHS treatment.

The new data shows 1,900 people have been waiting between between one and two years for treatment at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust according to figures from the Labour Party.

In a statement from the Trust it said: "We would like to thank patients who are waiting for a procedure for their continued patience and understanding.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

"We acknowldge the impact of delaying medical care, but please be reassured that we are committed to doing everything we can to provide the best medical care possible during these most challenging of times.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented pressures across the NHS and has meant that over the course of the last 18 months it has been necessary to postpone many of our planned procedures as we prioritised those who were seriously ill.

"We are now working hard to address all those whose treatment has been delayed.

"Our commitment to providing the best care possible means that we are prioritising patients based on clinical need with doctors doing so in line with nationally agreed guidance.

"This ensures the most in need patients, including those with cancer, receive their treatment as a priority.

"Being open and honest with our patients is one of our fundamental principles, and with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions there may be a significant increase in hospital admissions.