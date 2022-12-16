Dr Sophie Newton

Dr Sophie Newton, from Station Road Surgery in Sowerby Bridge, creates videos with helpful health information for online channel.

She has a catalogue of videos already uploaded covering everything from scarlet fever, depression and the menopause to acne, supplements, contraception and vaping.

Her YouTube channel has more than 1,300 subscribers and her videos have been viewed thousands of time.

The one about scarlet fever has been seen more than 30,000 times.

Dr Newton said she has had positive feedback from people to the channel.

"It's really satisfying to know that I'm helping more people than just the ones I see in the consultation room,” she added.

Her husband – who is a TV producer and watches a lot of YouTube - helped the mum-of-three come up with the idea.

She has been a doctor since 2011 and qualified as a GP in 2020.

She has been at Station Road Surgery – which is part of the Calder Ryburn Primary Care Network – for more than three years.

With a diploma in lifestyle medicine, she started with videos covering related subjects but she said she soon realised that it would be really helpful to have videos with information and advice about common issues that she says patients coming to her surgery with, time and time again.

To view Dr Newton’s videos -which also include common childhood illnesses, IBS, depression, migraines, eczema and chornic pain - visit https://www.youtube.com/@DrSophieGP .