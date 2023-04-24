Photos as Halifax Panthers player opens new specialist children's health hub in Elland

Halifax Panthers’ star and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner Rob Hawkins has officially opened the new home of a specialist children’s health unit.

The Rainbow Hub, based in the Clock House on the Rosemount Estate in Elland, is a purpose-designed facility for children from across Calderdale and Huddersfield with complex care conditions.

It is the new home of the Rainbow Child Development Unit, previously located at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The centre provides clinics, therapies and treatments and is also the base for nursing teams specialising in children’s community, diabetes and epilepsy care.

It includes the very latest technology – funded partly through the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity – including a state-of-the-art sensory room, moving “floorscapes” in reception which change to touch, and moving “ceilingscapes” in treatment rooms where parents can upload family videos from their phones for children to watch.

There is also a large soft play area with an indoor swing and a changing places area with an accessible shower and changing facilities.

Families who helped with the design and sponsored events were among the special guests on the opening day.

Panthers’ star and Halifax-born Rob was last season’s Super League Wheelchair Player of the Year after scoring five tries when Halifax beat Leeds to win the Super League – and he won the World Cup with England in Manchester last year, beating France in a thrilling final.

He has chronic fatigue syndrome, which once left him barely able to walk for longer than 15 minutes.

But, following the diagnosis by doctors at Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust in 2014, his recovery – enhanced by rugby league – has been astonishing.

Rob said: “I have had a great 12 months in rugby league and being invited to open the Rainbow Community Hub is really special for me. It’s always good to give back.”

The hub’s Clinical Nurse Manager, Katie Booth, said: “We are very proud of everything this amazing facility has to offer and feedback from our families, who helped to design it with us, has been terrific.”

The opening of the new facility is one of the first stages of wider plans to transform hospital services and improve patient care and experience across Calderdale and Huddersfield.

