Plans set out for care staff vaccinations and flu jabs in Calderdale

The Government has said staff working in the setting must have had their second vaccination by November 11 if they want to work in then sector after that date, and fears had been voiced about depleted staffing levels as a result.

In Calderdale, out of 1,500 staff working for different providers in either older people’s residential care or for those with learning disabilities, 96 per cent are being or are vaccinated.

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) said the four per cent gap, with some staff giving reasons why they were unable to be vaccinated, meant around 40 staff potentially being lost.

Flu jabs have started in Calderdale

That was not a bad position to be in but other things affecting recruitment included issues like pay levels, he told members of the full Calderdale Council.

Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) asked Leader of the Council, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town), in his capacity as Health and Well being Board chair, what the plan was for both annual flu shots and COVID vaccination booster jabs.

He said some surgeries seemed to have shots and others did not, and the position was even unclear at one care home he knew of, and wondered why care homes were not being prioritised.

Coun Swift said he was concerned about the issue and would follow-up Coun Baines’ points regarding care homes because he understood the message was clear they were to be prioritised.

“I’m not sure why that would not be happening,” he said.

Regarding flu and booster shots at surgeries, the advice was that both vaccinations could be given at the same time save for a 15 minute wait there had to be between them.

But some practices did not have the space to do that so they were being given separately.

Coun Swift said having looked into the issues he would give Coun Baines a full written reply to his questions.