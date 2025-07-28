'Please be patient with our staff': Doctors strike leaves Calderdale GP surgery warning patients of limited appointments

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
Patients in Calderdale are being warned they struggle to get a GP appointment today because of the doctors strikes.

Station Road Surgery in Sowerby Bridge has warned that the strike plus staff absences means it only has a limited number of appointments available today.

It has posted: “Due to the doctors strikes and staff absences, we are limited with appointments today.

“Phone lines are extremely busy. Please be patient with our staff!

The doctors strike lasts until Wednesday morning

"For emergencies please contact 111 or A&E department.”

The five-day walkout by resident doctors - previously known as junior doctors - began on Friday and is due to end on Wednesday morning.

It comes after after the government and doctors' union British Medical Association (BMA) failed to agree on doctors pay.

