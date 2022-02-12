Praise for wheelchair service being offered to Calderdale people after change of operator

In particular, scrutiny councillors who several years ago expressed concerns about the service heard that a backlog of work relating to the service, which is contracted out, had now been cleared.

They heard the latest contract had been won by Ross Care Ltd which had then been acquired by Millbrook Healthcare Ltd, but that did not change contract terms or service.

Andy Holloman, of Ross Care, said the company faced a backlog of work but this had been cleared over 16 months – longer than the 12 month target but only because it had been affected by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ross Care Ltd runs wheelchair services in Calderdale

Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board Chair, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said he was curious to see demand had reduced.

Mr Holloman said this was probably because the company had managed to get through the backlog.

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) said the previous report about the service was not very complimentary so he was pleased to see the improvement Ross’s had brought.

He asked how the service was engaging with local disability groups as their members were stakeholders in the system.

Coun Barnes said at the time it was considered there was a potential increase in service users and the feeling was the budget allocated might be a bit light.

Mr Holloman said engagement with groups had started when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and was beginning again, and the service had not lost contact with individuals – when people called for a repair, for example, the company would ask them how they were coping.

The pandemic posed issues for service users who were shielding but in some cases virtual assessments had been able to be made and there were also some complaints – these helped inform the company’s planning ahead.

“We have to remember this is a service with people at the heart,” he said.

The backlog had been cleared with an underspend, and Mr Holloman assured councillors the service was not overspent and operating within budget.

Coun Megan Swift (Lab, Town) wanted to clarify whether the 18-week date mentioned in paperwork meant the wait for a referral or if it was when people got their equipment, and if there had been any issues with the target.

Mr Holloman said the 18 weeks was from the initial referral to people getting their equipment.

“We have issues at the moment including Brexit – getting parts in from abroad, getting parts in an the paperwork.

“We have a vast amount of stock to call on but it is a big issue we face at the minute,” he said.

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) asked if budgeting was different if they had not been referred to the service.

Mr Holloman said each person was assessed by the NHS for their own needs and allocated the appropriate amount.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) asked if there were arrangements for short term loan of chairs, for example to allow someone being discharged from hospital to return home, as this was not provided by the service.

Mr Holloman said the service would refer people to charities which could help people in that situation.