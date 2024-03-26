£2.4m upgrade underway at Spire Elland Hospital

Continued investment at Spire Elland Hospital will ensure patients receive the highest quality of care and comfort during their stay.
By Molly CookContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:26 GMT
Modernisation works are underway at Spire Elland Hospital with four patient bedrooms already complete. As part of an on-going £2.4m investment project, the refurbishment works are designed to provide the most comfortable environment for patients to receive care and treatment.

Registered nurse Christine Townsend - who has cared for patients at Spire Elland Hospital for over 40 years – had the honour of cutting the ribbon, unveiling the newly refurbished bedroom complete with a modern design, comfort lighting, en suite bathroom facilities and a TV.

The upgraded bedrooms have already received excellent feedback - Teresa Kalinowski, patient at Spire Elland Hospital, said: “I found the room a lovely relaxing and quiet environment to stay in while awaiting my day case surgery and recovery. It has been completed to a high standard with a calming colour scheme and modern wood textures.”

Spire Elland Hospital

Cheryl Ward, Hospital Director at Spire Elland Hospital, said: “Investing in state-of-the-art facilities will ensure our patients are offered the highest standard of care throughout their patient journey at Spire Elland Hospital. Not only do the modernised works provide a welcoming environment, they maintain the strictest standards of infection control and clinical compliance.”

Due to completed in December 2024, the project will also include refurbishment works to the thirty-five remaining bedrooms, nursing stations, physiotherapy treatment areas and kitchen facilities.