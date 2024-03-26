£2.4m upgrade underway at Spire Elland Hospital
Modernisation works are underway at Spire Elland Hospital with four patient bedrooms already complete. As part of an on-going £2.4m investment project, the refurbishment works are designed to provide the most comfortable environment for patients to receive care and treatment.
Registered nurse Christine Townsend - who has cared for patients at Spire Elland Hospital for over 40 years – had the honour of cutting the ribbon, unveiling the newly refurbished bedroom complete with a modern design, comfort lighting, en suite bathroom facilities and a TV.
The upgraded bedrooms have already received excellent feedback - Teresa Kalinowski, patient at Spire Elland Hospital, said: “I found the room a lovely relaxing and quiet environment to stay in while awaiting my day case surgery and recovery. It has been completed to a high standard with a calming colour scheme and modern wood textures.”
Cheryl Ward, Hospital Director at Spire Elland Hospital, said: “Investing in state-of-the-art facilities will ensure our patients are offered the highest standard of care throughout their patient journey at Spire Elland Hospital. Not only do the modernised works provide a welcoming environment, they maintain the strictest standards of infection control and clinical compliance.”
Due to completed in December 2024, the project will also include refurbishment works to the thirty-five remaining bedrooms, nursing stations, physiotherapy treatment areas and kitchen facilities.