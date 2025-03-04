Quick-thinking Calderdale doctors spot man's heart infection so rare, there are only 27 other cases in world

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST

Doctors who work for Calderdale and Huddersfield’s hospitals have been praised after spotting an incredibly rare infection – only the 28th known case of its kind in the world.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary – says the quick-thinking of its acute medicine, microbiology and cardiology teams identified the case of Neisseria Sicca infective endocarditis.

"Their swift, multidisciplinary approach led to successful treatment and a published case study in the British Journal of Hospital Medicine,” said the trust.

"Great team effort from all involved.”

Doctors at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust have been praised for spotting the rare infectionDoctors at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust have been praised for spotting the rare infection
Neisseria Sicca infective endocarditis is a rare but serious infection of the heart caused by the Neisseria sicca bacteria.

It usually occurs in people who are immunocompromised or have artificial valves in their hearts

According to the journal article, written by Dr Husam Jamil, the case was found after a 57-year-old man was admitted to A and E suffering lethargy and a high fever, which had led to reduced mobility over the last three days.

He had undergone an aortic valve replacement two years earlier.

Thanks to the quick diagnosis and several weeks of powerful antibiotics, the patient made a full recovery.

"Our patient responded well to Ceftriaxone and Ciprofloxacin and did not undergo any surgical intervention,” said the journal article.

