Robinson's Fruit Shoot drinks recalled due to safety risk

Britvic PLC is recalling their apple and blackcurrent Fruit Shoot drinks due to a packaging fault.

They say the recall is a 'precautionary measure' because of a small number of reports that the spout within the sports bottle cap may become detached unexpectedly, which may present a safety risk.

The product was sold as multipacks (24 bottles) in Tesco and Costco, and as single bottles in McDonald’s, between June 22 and 28.

The batch code NO5 L9164, NO5 L9171 and NO6 L9171 with a best before date of March 2020.

No other Britvic PLC products are known to be affected.

Action taken by the company

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Our advice to consumers

If you have bought any of the above product, do not drink it. Instead, dispose of the product safely and apply for a full refund via the Fruit Shoot Consumer Care line on 0114 223 44 88 or via their website here.