Lee Hunter was just 42 when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in July 2018, leaving his fiancée and three daughters.

Rugby club West Bowling ARLFC, where Lee used to play, have been fundraising in his honour in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) since his tragic death.

They have already collected thousands of pounds for the charity and are planning another event - a family gala - in Lee’s name on Saturday.

Lee Hunter with his three children

Lee had to give up rugby when he was 25 after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy - a rare heart condition which was caused by a viral infection and led to inflammation of his heart muscle, making it harder for his heart to pump blood around his body.

He took medication to control his condition and was able to live an active and healthy lifestyle, such as taking up cycling, which became a huge passion.

Paul Robertson, a committee member at the club and close friend of Lee’s, came up with the idea of an annual event for the beloved dad.

This year’s takes place at held on Saturday (July 23) at Horsfall Stadium in Low Moor from 9am and will include stalls, music, a bouncy castle and juniors and masters rugby matches,. It will culminate with West Bowling v Milford in the national conference league at 2.30pm.

Lee and his fiancée Carly-Jo Miller.

Paul said: “Lee was always the life and soul of the party who loved to showcase his dance moves, so we felt holding an annual gala day would be a fitting tribute to him.

“Raising money for the BHF was also fitting because of Lee’s experience with a heart condition.