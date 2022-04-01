Rush of support across Brighouse and beyond for brave little boy with brain tumour

Five-year-old Harry Salm is currently in Germany undergoing proton radiotherapy following surgery to remove the mass.

His parents, Vicki and Andy, had only welcomed Harry’s little sister Millie to the world two weeks before doctors told them their son had cancer.

He had been suffering sickness and then collapsed at school before a scan revealed the devastating news of the tumour.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry with his parents, Vicki and Andy

Desperate to help, Vicki’s best friend, Beth Houston - a nurse from Rastrick - is raising funds to adapt the garden at Harry’s home in Birchencliffe into somewhere safe for him to play outdoors.

She and Vicki have been close friends since her son Oliver and Harry were babies, and the boys are now also best friends.

Harry has been left with limited mobility, and he is now reliant on a wheelchair 50 per cent of the time. His speech and ability to eat have also been affected.

“Harry loves the outdoors, the whole family do,” said Beth.

Beth with Vicki and their boys Harry and Oliver

“It’s all happened really quickly. It’s horrendous.

“Their family unit is so strong. They’re taking one day at a time but I genuinely don’t know how they are holding it together, It’s just incredible what they’re doing. They’re finding the strength from somewhere.”

Beth said she has been overwhelmed by the response she has had from people wanting to donate and support the fundraisers she is organising.

They include a fun day at My Tribe on Mill Lane, Brighouse, on Sunday, April 24 from 11am. Businesses from across Brighouse and beyond have helped fund the day, offered raffle prizes, donated equipment for the garden, given to the fund and offered their services free of charge.

Harry and Oliver are now best friends like their mums

“I’ve been completely overwhelmed but not that surprised because they’re such a lovely family with loads of friends and family,” said Beth.

“The impact that they as a family have had is clear because people are contacting me from far and wide to say ‘how can I help?’”

To donate online visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/HarryTheDino