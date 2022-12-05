Strep A: Yorkshire and the Humber had England’s highest rates of invasive Group A Strep

There have been seven deaths of children under 13 in the UK in recent weeks. Parents concerned about a seriously ill child should seek medical advice, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci, which usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever. In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six children aged under 13 have died in England, with one death of a child in Wales. No deaths have been reported in either Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Yorkshire and the Humber has England’s highest rates of iGAS, with 1.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent 10-week period.

Yorkshire and the Humber has England’s highest rates of iGAS, with 1.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent 10-week period.

The North East, North West and South East also have rates above the England average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep.

“This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious. Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, infection rates have risen most dramatically among children aged one to four, with 2.3 cases per 100,000 - four times higher than the average rates in the three years to March 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

And infection rates among children aged five to nine have tripled compared to this three-year average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health officials are investigating the rise but say there is currently no evidence that a new strain is circulating.

Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the same bacteria, are also about four times higher than average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West has the highest rates of scarlet fever, at 13 cases per 100,000 residents in the latest 10-week period. Rates are also higher than the England average in Yorkshire and the Humber, the North East and the East Midlands.

Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious. Parents are advised to look out for symptoms in their child like a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel. On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will feel like sandpaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad