Bubbly Tammy Prescott, who used to be the deputy manager at Bents Farm Day Nursery in Norland, died on Thursday (May 11) at Overgate Hospice, aged 44.

The dedicated mum was helping charity Marie Curie in its fight for people to be granted early access to their state pension if they have a terminal illness.

She even took the call to Downing Street, handing over a petition to Number 10, and also met Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to discuss the campaign.

Tammy Prescott and her family

"She always said that the campaign wouldn’t help her and her family but if it helped someone else, it would be worth it,” said Tammy’s mum, Linda Austin.

"I’m so immensely proud of her. She was was always standing up for other people and fighting injustice.”

Tammy herself was given six months to live in September 2021 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

As she defied doctors’ expectations, she joined Marie Curie’s call aimed at preventing terminally ill people from dying in poverty.

Tammy was undergoing intensive chemotherapy at the time, and the campaigning often left her wiped out – but still she fought on.

She leaves her husband Lintyn and two daughters, aged 10 and 13.

"She was a great mum,” said Linda. “She was loving and fun, and always doing things with the girls – cooking, baking, crafting and swimming.

"And she was my best friend.

"She will be missed by anyone who knew her.”

Tammy’s funeral takes place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday, June 9 at 10.30am. People are invited to wear bright or animal print clothing.

Hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition launched by Marie Curie calling for better financial support for people with a terminal illness.