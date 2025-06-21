'Thank you' after men gather in Halifax to talk about their health

A Halifax charity has said “thank you” to a group of men who turned up to talk about their health.

Halifax Opportunities Trust invited the men to the session as part of Men’s Health Week.

Attendees had the chance to learn more about the range of services available locally including from the Calderdale Cancer Aware team, the Staying Well service, and tailored employment support.

Ilyas Najib, a Calderdale cancer awareness worker, said: “It was amazing to see so many men from our community come together to talk openly about their health.

Men gathered in Halifax for the event

"Events like this really show how much of a difference we can make when we work together and support each other.”

Halifax Opportunities Trust says it is committed to continuing this work and looks forward to welcoming even more men to future events.

For more information about how to get involved contact Ilyas Najib on 01422 347392 or email [email protected].