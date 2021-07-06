Thank you donation will be spent improving Calderdale Royal Hospital's staff rooms

Calderdale Royal Hospital

Yorkshire Freemasons has made the grant as part of a £60,000 gift to hospitals across the county to thank NHS workers for their dedication.

Calderdale Royal Hospital has received £3,000 to buy furniture and equipment.

David Pratt, Provincial Grandmaster of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “I think we are all in agreement that the whole country owes our NHS staff, and social care workers, a huge debt of gratitude.