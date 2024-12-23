It appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Yorkshire - as well as the West Yorkshire practices where patients are the most satisfied with their experience.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in West Yorkshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Drighlington Medical Centre - Drighlington There were 323 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington. The response rate was 41%, with 130 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Baildon Medical Practice - Baildon There were 253 survey forms sent out to patients at Baildon Medical Practice in Baildon. The response rate was 47%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Longroyde Surgery - Rastrick, Brighouse There were 283 survey forms sent out to patients at Longroyde Surgery in Rastrick, Brighouse. The response rate was 42%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps