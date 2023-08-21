Gerry Robertson, manager of The White Horse pub on Southgate in Halifax town centre, and her loved ones have been collecting in memory of Thomas, who died aged just 31.

She says she and Thomas’ brother, Joe, have been determined to fulfill their pledge to the beloved young man to “make a difference”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thomas was a cheeky loveable lad who got diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13,” said Gerry.

Gerry Robertson's son Thomas died aged 31

"He was always out with his mates, doing what kids do and he never really thought much about his diabetes because he always said it would never happen to him.

“For years he was OK. His sugars were always a bit high – until the hospital stays became more frequent.

"However, his spirits were always high, and he was always joking around. He kept mentioning that this would never happen to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then at 25, Thomas’ condition became worse. His eyesight started failing, he was in a wheelchair, and I became his full-time carer.

Thomas was 13 when he was diagnosed

"Despite this, Thomas still had his interests and hobbies. He loved his cars, PlayStation, 50 inch TV, his dogs, two cats and his fish. Oh, and of course his Amazon shopping!

“Then at the age of 29, Thomas was in the final stage of kidney failure, in and out of St James’ Hospital in Leeds. He hated this!

"Sadly, Tom passed away of renal failure, diabetes, and sepsis at St James’ on August 23, aged 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We miss him so much - every minute of the day – and yes, it did happen to him so please, don’t forget to take your insulin, eat sensibly, and live your lives to the fullest, you only have one!"

The money raised has paid for fun for young patients as well as education for hospital and school staff

Gerry, Joe and their friends and family have since been collecting in Thomas’ memory for the Children’s Diabetes Team at Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust.

With help from regulars at The White Horse, they have so far raised £5,500.

“The one thing Tom asked me and his brother Joe to do was to make a difference and hopefully we have done that,” said Gerry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family have asked for their donations to be used for the fun support and education of youngsters with diabetes and their families.

Regulars at The White Horse have helped raise funds

This has included an activity day at campsite Bradley Wood – for patients to enjoy a day of outdoor activities including archery and climbing – and patient parties.

The money has also funded hypo kits, used to treat very low blood sugar, as well as training for health trust staff and workers from 30 local schools to help them support young people with diabetes.

A spokesperson for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to Gerry.