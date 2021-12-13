These are the numbers of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases in Calderdale

The latest government figures based on PCR test results up until December 6 are now available - meaning more cases may since have been detected.

The data includes both confirmed and suspected cases of the Omicron mutation.

About one in every six positive PCR tests are sent for genome sequencing to determine which variant they are - a process which can take many days.

The number of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases in Calderdale

A quicker way to spot potential Omicron cases is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases.

Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive testing for Omicron.

Yorkshire cases by local authority area

Barnsley - none confirmed, two suspected

Bradford - one confirmed, 10 suspected

Calderdale - none confirmed, two suspected

Craven - none confirmed, three suspected

Doncaster - none confirmed, three suspected

East Riding - one confirmed, one suspected

Hambleton - none confirmed, one suspected

Harrogate - none confirmed, five suspected

Hull - none confirmed, two suspected

Kirklees - none confirmed, three suspected

Leeds - three confirmed, six suspected

Richmondshire - none confirmed, three suspected

Rotherham - one confirmed, seven suspected

Ryedale - none confirmed, two suspected

Sheffield - three confirmed, four suspected

Wakefield - none confirmed, three suspected

York - none confirmed, one suspected