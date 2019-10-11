This is how much it costs Calderdale Council in smoking-related social care

New figures have revealed the cost of smoking-related social care Calderdale Council has to pay.

Many smokers who become ill require extra support in the form of social care to help them complete everyday activities.

A new research report from the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) found that the cost of this care to local councils is £720 million a year.

In Calderdale, just over 25,300 residents (15.5% of the population) are smokers, which is above the national average.

Figures from the ASH report show that over 100 people aged 50 or over in the borough receive social care support as a direct result of smoking, costing the Council approximately £3 million each year.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Cohesion, Councillor Faisal Shoukat, said: “Smoking can have devastating consequences on individuals and their families and this report shows the long-term consequences, both personally and financially, of these entirely avoidable conditions.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking about quitting to use the free support available through Yorkshire Smokefree Calderdale. It’s also not too late to take part in this year’s Stoptober challenge – why not join thousands of others on the same journey to a smoke-free future?”

Calderdale Council funds and supports Yorkshire Smokefree Calderdale, the borough’s local stop smoking service, to support people and help them to quit successfully.

Practical advice and access to medication to help to quit can be given in person, on the telephone or online with specialist support also available.